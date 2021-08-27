GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill

210827-N-SY758-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Aug. 27, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Justin Rose, left, from Louisville, Kentucky, and Seaman Justuce Perry, from Eureka, California, prepare a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) for a man overboard drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

