Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling [Image 10 of 14]

    GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neadria Hazel 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210826-N-LZ521-1102 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors handle line to get the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) underway for the first time in two years as it departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard after completing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neadria Hazel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6807972
    VIRIN: 210826-N-LZ521-1102
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 952.35 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Neadria Hazel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GHWB Sailors Participate in Hangar Bay Drills
    GHWB Sailors Participate in Hangar Bay Drills
    GHWB Sailors Participate in Hangar Bay Drills
    GHWB Sailors Participate in FOD Walkdown
    GHWB Sailors Participate in FOD Walkdown
    GHWB Sailors Participate in FOD Walkdown
    GHWB Sailors Set Anchor Chain Break
    GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone
    GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling
    GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling
    GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling
    GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill
    GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill
    GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT