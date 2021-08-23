GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone

210823-N-OH958-1022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 23, 2021) Seaman Alexis Rowlands from Youngstown, Ohio, assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), communicates to the anchor windless on a sound powered phone during a simulated sea and anchor evolution. GHWB is nearing completion of a Docking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

