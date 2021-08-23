210823-N-OH958-1022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 23, 2021) Seaman Alexis Rowlands from Youngstown, Ohio, assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), communicates to the anchor windless on a sound powered phone during a simulated sea and anchor evolution. GHWB is nearing completion of a Docking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6807962
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-OH958-1022
|Resolution:
|4876x3901
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US
This work, GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
