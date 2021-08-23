Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone [Image 8 of 14]

    GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Pitt 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210823-N-OH958-1022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 23, 2021) Seaman Alexis Rowlands from Youngstown, Ohio, assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), communicates to the anchor windless on a sound powered phone during a simulated sea and anchor evolution. GHWB is nearing completion of a Docking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Operates Sound Powered Phone [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush
    Sea and Anchor

