    GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill [Image 13 of 14]

    GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210827-N-SY758-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) prepare a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) to be lowered into the Atlantic Ocean to simulate a man overboard drill in an effort improve overall ship readiness. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6807975
    VIRIN: 210827-N-SY758-1012
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 842.69 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RHIB
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    SAAR

