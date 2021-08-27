210827-N-SY758-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) ride in a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) as part of a man overboard drill in an effort to improve overall ship readiness. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:12 Photo ID: 6807977 VIRIN: 210827-N-SY758-1030 Resolution: 2634x2311 Size: 870.89 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Conducts a Man Overboard Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.