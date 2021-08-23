GHWB Sailors Set Anchor Chain Break

210823-N-OH958-1017 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to Deck Department aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) set the break on the port anchor chain. GHWB is nearing completion of a Docking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

