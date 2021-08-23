U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Yankowskas, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band clarinetist, plays a solo during a performance in a Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The USAFE Band also participated in a Ukrainian morning television show and a multinational performance for the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6804956
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-ZB805-0731
|Resolution:
|4405x2937
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
