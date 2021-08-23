U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Rulli, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band saxophonist, warms up before a Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The concert included performances by the USAFE Band, the British Army Band Colchester and the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6804952
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-ZB805-0441
|Resolution:
|4304x2869
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
