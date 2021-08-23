USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David McCormick, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band pianist, plays during a Flag Day Concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The USAFE Band also participated in a Ukrainian morning television show and a multinational performance for the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

