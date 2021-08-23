Major Lauren Petritz-Watts, British Army Band Colchester director of music, conducts a musical performance during a Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band performed a total of nine pieces, and one song was conducted by Major Lauren Petritz-Watts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6804949
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-ZB805-0576
|Resolution:
|3988x2659
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
