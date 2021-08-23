Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 5 of 12]

    USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Major Lauren Petritz-Watts, British Army Band Colchester director of music, conducts a musical performance during a Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band performed a total of nine pieces, and one song was conducted by Major Lauren Petritz-Watts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    USAFE Band
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day
    Partnership Strong
    SlavaUkraini
    Ukraine30

