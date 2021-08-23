USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Owen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band hornist, and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Mike Pekarek, USAFE Band hornist, take a photo with an audience member before their Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The concert included performances by the USAFE Band, the British Army Band Colchester and the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

