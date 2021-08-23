USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, directs a musical performance during a Flag Day concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The USAFE Band performed a total of nine pieces, and one song was conducted by Major Lauren Petritz-Watts, British Army Band Colchester director of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 08.23.2021