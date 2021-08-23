Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 7 of 12]

    USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Cosano, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band saxophonist, plays during a Flag Day Concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The USAFE Band also participated in a Ukrainian morning television show and a multinational performance for the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    This work, USAFE Band performs in a Ukrainian Flag Day concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE Band
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day
    Partnership Strong
    SlavaUkraini
    Ukraine30

