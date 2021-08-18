U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Frederickson, pavements and equipment apprentice, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, coordinates with an Airman from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) to flatten the freshly poured concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG was established to provide a wide variety of expeditionary planning, design, and construction capabilities for U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

