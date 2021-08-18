U.S. Airmen from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lay a rebar grid in preparation for pouring concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG was established to provide a wide variety of expeditionary planning, design, and construction capabilities for U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 03:35
|Photo ID:
|6801232
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VZ160-1013
|Resolution:
|7679x5119
|Size:
|17.45 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ECEG & 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
