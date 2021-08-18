U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lay a rebar grid in preparation for pouring concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG is a direct reporting unit under U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT). They provide highly-mobile, light and heavy construction and repair capability throughout the AFCENT area of responsibility when requirements or threat levels exceed normal civil engineer unit capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:35 Photo ID: 6801231 VIRIN: 210818-F-VZ160-1010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.28 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st ECEG & 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.