U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffery Schepke, pavements and equipment apprentice, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES), uses a trowel to smooth out wet concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 380th ECES provides a variety of light and heavy construction and repair capability across ADAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 03:36
|Photo ID:
|6801239
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VZ160-1015
|Resolution:
|7395x4929
|Size:
|14.04 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ECEG & 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
