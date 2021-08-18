U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffery Schepke, pavements and equipment apprentice, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES), uses a trowel to smooth out wet concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 380th ECES provides a variety of light and heavy construction and repair capability across ADAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

