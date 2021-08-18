A U.S. Air Force Airman of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron secures the intersections of a rebar grid in preparation for concrete pouring at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. Rebar, short for reinforcing bar, is set within concrete to increase its strength and prevent cracking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

