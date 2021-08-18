Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st ECEG & 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion [Image 13 of 17]

    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lay a rebar grid in preparation for pouring concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG was established to provide a wide variety of expeditionary planning, design, and construction capabilities for U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:36
    Photo ID: 6801237
    VIRIN: 210818-F-VZ160-1014
    Resolution: 7761x5174
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ECEG & 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion
    1st ECEG &amp; 380th ECES lay foundation for expansion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Base
    Dirt Boyz
    Civil Engineers
    AFCENT
    380 AEW
    Al Dhafra Air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT