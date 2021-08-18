U.S. Airmen from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) and 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lay a rebar grid in preparation for pouring concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG was established to provide a wide variety of expeditionary planning, design, and construction capabilities for U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

