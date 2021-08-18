U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) secure the intersections of a rebar grid in preparation for pouring concrete at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2021. The 1st ECEG provides responsive, over-the-horizon, light and heavy construction and repair, in and outside the wire, theater-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

