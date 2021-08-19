USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

8th Fighter Wing leadership guides Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, to an antenna sight for a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment System demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron RADAS team demonstrated how they perform assessments on the runways to ensure the efficiency of 8th FW flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

