USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, greets Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, CSM of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, visited Kunsan AB to see the Wolf Pack mission first-hand, and hosted an all-call senior noncommissioned officers to discuss continuously advancing the alliance between R.O.K. and U.S. and taking care of the Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

