USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, host an all-call for 8th Fighter Wing senior noncommissioned officers at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. The CSELs spoke on their respective roles and responsibilities; continuously advancing the alliance between R.O.K. and U.S., and taking care of the Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021