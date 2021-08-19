USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

8th Fighter Wing Airmen and leaders brief Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, inside a hardened aircraft shelter (HAS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. One of the top priorities for Kunsan AB is to accept follow-on forces operationally and administratively; however, these HASs are also ready to accept the next generation of airpower should they be assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

