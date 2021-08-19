USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, CSM of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, and Private 2nd Class Jonathan Molina, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery, speak with Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, during a visit to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. As the only U.S. and R.O.K. Air Forces combined Air Base, Kunsan is not only home to the premier international fighter force, but maintains air defense and joint partnership through the 2-1 ADA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

