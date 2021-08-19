Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, CSM of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, and Private 2nd Class Jonathan Molina, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery, speak with Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, during a visit to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. As the only U.S. and R.O.K. Air Forces combined Air Base, Kunsan is not only home to the premier international fighter force, but maintains air defense and joint partnership through the 2-1 ADA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

