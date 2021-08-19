USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack

Col. Anthony Mitchell, 8th Medical Group commander, briefs Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, from inside the base COVID polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing center on COVID-19 operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. Mitchell explained to the CSELs how the 8th MDG responded and overcame a July COVID-19 cluster event, to include collecting and analyzing approximately 2,000 COVID tests within 48 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

