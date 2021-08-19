Senior Airman Ashley Ripka, 8th Medical Group ambulance services technician, briefs Command Senior Enlisted Leaders from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, on COVID-19 operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2021. Ripka broke down the rapid response procedures the 8th MDG performs in potential COVID-19 exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 03:34
|Photo ID:
|6799592
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-SQ280-1185
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
This work, USFK CSM visits, mentors the Wolf Pack [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
