    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 14 of 14]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210822-M-TU241-1014 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) A woman waits on a bus to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6797524
    VIRIN: 210822-M-TU241-1014
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
