Afghanistan Evacuation

210822-M-TU241-1014 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) A woman waits on a bus to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

