Afghanistan Evacuation

210821-M-TT571-2355 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Two children point at an aircraft after they have been manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Mark Andries)
|08.21.2021
|08.22.2021 18:08
|6797519
|210821-M-TT571-2355
|4912x3275
|8.59 MB
|KABUL, AF
|1
|0
