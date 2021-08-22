210822-M-TU241-1012 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) Evacuees load on to buses to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 18:08 Photo ID: 6797522 VIRIN: 210822-M-TU241-1012 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.72 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.