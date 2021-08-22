210822-M-TU241-1012 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) Evacuees load on to buses to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:08
|Photo ID:
|6797522
|VIRIN:
|210822-M-TU241-1012
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
