A U.S. Air Force loadmaster, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, guides qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6797515
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-CQ002-1071
|Resolution:
|4800x3194
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
