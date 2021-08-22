Afghanistan Evacuation

210822-M-TU241-1011 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary unit (MEU) assists a woman during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)
