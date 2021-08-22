Afghanistan Evacuation

210822-M-TU241-1007 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 22, 2021) A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary unit (MEU) passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

