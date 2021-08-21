Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 6 of 14]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assist qualified evacuees boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 18:07
    Photo ID: 6797514
    VIRIN: 210821-F-CQ002-1079
    Resolution: 6031x3392
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    816 EAS
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT