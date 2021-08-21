USS Arlington Sailor Observes Flight Operations

210821-N-PC065-2143

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Kendrick Menor, left, leading chief petty officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) aviation department, observes flight operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 11:15 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA