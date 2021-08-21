Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailor Observes Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Arlington Sailor Observes Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Kendrick Menor, left, leading chief petty officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) aviation department, observes flight operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    DSCA
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid

