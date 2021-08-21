USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Flight Operations with HSC-26

210821-N-PC065-2127

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christian James, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), scans the flight deck prior to launching an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during flight operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021
Location: CARIBBEAN SEA