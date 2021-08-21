HSC-26 Sailor Conducts Avionics Training on MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter

210821-N-PC065-2035

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Benjamin Seelbach, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts training on the avionic systems of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

