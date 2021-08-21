210821-N-PC065-2098
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) connect a payload to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during vertical replenishment training off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|08.21.2021
|08.22.2021 11:15
|6797339
|210821-N-PC065-2098
|5098x3399
|1.06 MB
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|2
|0
This work, USS Arlington and HSC-26 Sailors Conduct Vertrep Training in Preparation for Haiti Humanitarian Mission [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
