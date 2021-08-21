HSC 26 and USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Flight Ops

210821-N-PC065-2058

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) standby as an HSC-26 aircrewman conducts a final walk around during flight operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

