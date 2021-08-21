USS Arlington Sailor Directs a Helicopter During Vertical Replenishment Training

210821-N-PC065-2092

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Victor Vazquezramos, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to hover during vertical replenishment training off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

