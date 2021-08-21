210821-N-PC065-2134

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Natalia Fraser, leading petty officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) aviation department, observes flight operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington Sailor Observes Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.