USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

Members of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti and senior leaders in Haiti visit the earthquake epicenter in Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. At the request of USSOUTHCOM, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

