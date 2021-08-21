USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

Members of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti and senior leaders in Haiti prepare to depart for the earthquake epicenter from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. At the request of USSOUTHCOM, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
