Members of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti coordinate military support for disaster relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. Agency for International Development is the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6797300
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-SI788-1236
|Resolution:
|7858x5371
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
