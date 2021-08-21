USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

Members of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti coordinate military support for disaster relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. Agency for International Development is the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021
Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT