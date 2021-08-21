USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, left, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti, and U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, right, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to depart for the earthquake epicenter from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. At the request of USSOUTHCOM, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug.14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

