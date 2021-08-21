USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, right, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti commander, and Dr. Jerry Chandler, left, Director General at Direction Generale de la Protection Civile, discuss support at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. Agency for International Development is the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

