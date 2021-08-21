Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment [Image 3 of 9]

    USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, center, commander of Joint Task Force-Haiti, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, left, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Dr. Jerry Chandler, right, Director General at Direction Generale de la Protection Civile, discuss damages near the earthquake epicenter at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. After the earthquake, USSOUTHCOM stood up Joint Task Force-Haiti to coordinate military support under Davids, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, South. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 07:51
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    medical
    first responders
    JTF-B
    humanitarian
    earthquake
    JTFHAITI-2021

