USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, center, commander of Joint Task Force-Haiti, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, left, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Dr. Jerry Chandler, right, Director General at Direction Generale de la Protection Civile, discuss damages near the earthquake epicenter at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. After the earthquake, USSOUTHCOM stood up Joint Task Force-Haiti to coordinate military support under Davids, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, South. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT