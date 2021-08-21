U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, center, commander of Joint Task Force-Haiti, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, left, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Dr. Jerry Chandler, right, Director General at Direction Generale de la Protection Civile, discuss damages near the earthquake epicenter at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. After the earthquake, USSOUTHCOM stood up Joint Task Force-Haiti to coordinate military support under Davids, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, South. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6797302
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-SI788-1318
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment
LEAVE A COMMENT