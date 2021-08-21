Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment [Image 4 of 9]

    USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, left, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti, and U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, right, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to depart for the earthquake epicenter from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. At the request of USSOUTHCOM, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug.14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 07:51
    Photo ID: 6797303
    VIRIN: 210821-F-SI788-1411
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM Joint Task Force-Haiti commander visits earthquake epicenter with JTF-Bravo’s commander, 1-228th Aviation Regiment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    medical
    first responders
    JTF-B
    humanitarian
    earthquake
    JTFHAITI-2021

