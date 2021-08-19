Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Foster Griffith, flight engineer, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts in-flight checks on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during an aerial refueling mission on Aug. 13, 2021. Flight engineers perform visual aircraft inspections while also operating and monitoring engine and aircraft systems controls, panels, indicators and devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:09
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress, by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

