U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Foster Griffith, flight engineer, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts in-flight checks on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during an aerial refueling mission on Aug. 13, 2021. Flight engineers perform visual aircraft inspections while also operating and monitoring engine and aircraft systems controls, panels, indicators and devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:09 Photo ID: 6789224 VIRIN: 210813-Z-KL947-1427 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 501.4 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.