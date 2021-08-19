U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Ubben, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Aug. 13, 2021. As a boom operator, Ubben operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-10 Extender aircraft to safely and effectively transfer aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during flight, a process known as aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:10 Photo ID: 6789217 VIRIN: 210813-Z-KL947-1028 Resolution: 6699x4466 Size: 6.92 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52H Stratofortress [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.